By shifting the perspective to Mateus’s guilt and emotional turmoil, Moratto shows us how nothing is simple in this grim situation. Filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, director of “City of God,” is a producer here, and “7 Prisoners” shares that Oscar-nominated gangster drama’s cinéma vérité sensibility. Except for shots of the São Paulo’s skyline — always framed from the ground upward, a metaphor for dreams of a better life — Moratto depicts the film’s setting and its surrounding slum with unhurried frankness. In one shocking sequence, Luca takes Mateus on a “work trip,” where the boy discovers how Luca is a cog in a larger machine. (This is where additional prisoners are introduced, explaining the film’s title.) Luca’s methods are insidious: By giving Mateus his confidence, he seduced his protege to do things he would never have previously dreamed of. And as Luca talks, there are hints that the older man may have been groomed in a similar way.