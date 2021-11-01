Although the film depicts the cyclical nature of crime and poverty, director and co-writer Alexandre Moratto has little interest in making a didactic message movie. Instead, he plunges viewers into the reality of a São Paulo junkyard, making no excuses for the desperate things his characters do, while somehow finding sympathy for all of them — even the seemingly monstrous ones.
A brief prologue suggests that there will be a clear line drawn between victim and perpetrator. We meet Mateus (Christian Malheiros), a farm boy who has left his family for the big city with the promise of a job in a salvage business and hopes of sending money home so his mother can stop working the fields. But shortly after arriving in São Paulo with three other wide-eyed young men, Mateus senses something is wrong. There is no employment contract to sign, no wages, and his shabby living quarters looks like a cage. Mateus connects the dots: He’s been lured into slavery, and his “boss” Luca (Rodrigo Santoro) will not let him leave until his “debt” is paid. Along with the other young teens on the cusp of manhood, Mateus immediately starts planning an escape.
At this point, “7 Prisoners” looks like it will become a battle of wills between Luca and the others. Mateus’s fellow prisoners are familiar hostage archetypes: Isaque (Lucas Oranmian) is a hothead who wants instant revenge, while the simple-minded Ezequiel (Vitor Julian) barely holds it together. But as the film continues, escape becomes less urgent, and the boys relax into a pattern. Mateus’s plan is to earn Luca’s trust, then spring into action, except Mateus does not anticipate something: with trust comes added responsibility and privilege. Earning a little bit more money and freedom, ultimately serving as Luca’s assistant, Mateus almost instantly becomes an object of the other boys’ resentment.
By shifting the perspective to Mateus’s guilt and emotional turmoil, Moratto shows us how nothing is simple in this grim situation. Filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, director of “City of God,” is a producer here, and “7 Prisoners” shares that Oscar-nominated gangster drama’s cinéma vérité sensibility. Except for shots of the São Paulo’s skyline — always framed from the ground upward, a metaphor for dreams of a better life — Moratto depicts the film’s setting and its surrounding slum with unhurried frankness. In one shocking sequence, Luca takes Mateus on a “work trip,” where the boy discovers how Luca is a cog in a larger machine. (This is where additional prisoners are introduced, explaining the film’s title.) Luca’s methods are insidious: By giving Mateus his confidence, he seduced his protege to do things he would never have previously dreamed of. And as Luca talks, there are hints that the older man may have been groomed in a similar way.
With six prisoners stuck in a cage, and Mateus as Lucas’s confidant, “7 Prisoners” becomes almost a grotesque buddy comedy between the two main characters. Santoro’s complex performance is key to this transition: Our perception of him changes from a one-dimensional sadist to a product of his environment, a man who does what he must to climb the social ladder. Malheiros, meanwhile, develops in the opposite direction, from deep sympathy for others to a proclivity for dehumanizing them. (The actor’s expressive face begins with wide-eyed fear, then calcifies into hardened anger.) Moratto never judges these characters, no matter what they do, because that would betray his larger point. There is no hope for Isaque, Ezequeiel and the others, so Mateus figures he shouldn’t have to suffer along with them.
The film’s poignant final moments have none of the ambiguity of its long middle section. If there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for Mateus, the fate of those less fortunate ensures that he will never forget the cost of his betrayal. “7 Prisoners” is an angry film, but Moratto, crucially, reserves his most intense judgment for an inhumane system, not the characters who are trapped by it, each in different ways.
R. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema; available Nov. 11 on Netflix. Contains crude language, some violence and a sexual reference. In Portuguese with subtitles. 94 minutes.