Jordan is terrific as a quiet and dependable — almost saintly — figure, who instills a sense of duty and respect in his men (and in his son). This sense is echoed in his performance under the direction of Washington, a veteran actor who seems to be symbolically handing down his thespian wisdom to a younger generation. But Charles is a little too saintly. More often than not, it’s Adams who draws our attention; playing Dana as a professional who’s nevertheless prone to lose control of her emotions, she’s a strong foil for Jordan’s more stolid presence. (Stolid, but not lifeless: At a recent press screening, during a bedroom scene in which Jordan appears bare-bottomed, an audience member shouted, “Turn around!”)