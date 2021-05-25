Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott and her daughter, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), had discovered a secret weapon — and a weakness of the film’s aliens, who hunt by sound, with a ridiculously heightened sense of hearing and a squishy auditory organ protected behind the plates of an armored, helmetlike exo-skull. (It’s capable of opening up like petals when overstimulated.) The secret involved the headpiece for Regan’s cochlear implant, a prop that makes a critical reappearance in “Part II,” alongside Regan’s pluck and derring-do, which are in full flower and force in this taut and satisfying follow-up. Simmonds is the standout of the new film, a teenage heroine who lives up to — and exceeds — the expectations the actress fostered in the first film.