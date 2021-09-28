The first hour or so never picks up a speed beyond plodding, which is unfortunate since the movie clocks in at just over

90 minutes. The bulky, cookie-cutter CGI does the movie no favors either, compared with the more iconic look of the original cartoons and television show. There’s also a bizarre, overt ad for Progressive Insurance that pops up in the middle of the movie. What’s worse, “The Addams Family 2” relies too heavily on silly jokes that will get a chuckle out of its youngest viewers — and maybe a few adults. (I’ll admit that Gomez doing a goofy Texas accent got a laugh out of me.)