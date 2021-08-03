Ailey, who died at 58 in 1989 of an AIDS-related illness, kept his romantic affairs largely private for fear of rocking the boat too much as a choreographer who was both Black and gay, according to the film. In one extended sequence, a discussion of Ailey’s homosexuality is accompanied by footage of him shaking hands with President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, a reminder of the repressive social environment during the AIDS crisis. It adds another layer of context to the portrait Wignot paints of Ailey.