The one element that’s not as obvious as the future Mrs. Washington’s (Judy Greer) balloon breasts is how tongue-in-cheek the script’s heavy reliance on formula is supposed to be. There are quite a few character-developing reveals (taking them from paper-thin to puddle-deep), but each step in the plot is about as preordained as videos of fireworks mishaps uploaded to YouTube on the morning of July 5. After a lupine Benedict Arnold rips out Lincoln’s throat at Ford’s Theatre — Old Faithful should really be named after those compulsory geysers of blood — Washington vows to avenge his friend’s death and fulfill his dying wish of founding a new country called America. (Why would Lincoln want this? Why would you expect this movie to answer that question?) Washington first enlists a fratty Samuel Adams (Jason Mantzoukas) in his fight against the redcoats, though the good old boy isn’t sure whether the new country he wants to bring into existence should have to be hospitable to anyone other than rich white men. Joining the duo in short order are a weirdly horsy Paul Revere (Bobby Moynihan, delivering the stacked voice cast’s only noteworthy performance); a science-championing Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn); and a reluctant but resigned Geronimo (Raoul Max Trujillo), who hopes that the new country will restore some of the colonists’ land back to the original inhabitants.