Henry has fallen in love with Ann (Cotillard), a delicate opera singer who commands similarly devoted hordes with her ethereal arias and talent for dying onstage. Ann is also in love with Henry, a fact that — in case viewers missed it — is billboarded in the duet “We Love Each Other So Much.” From the promise of newfound passion and domestic contentment, “Annette” plunges its characters into a nightmare of mistrust and primal fear, a theme embodied by Henry’s growing discomfort with commitment and bursts of animalistic rage (his stage name is the Ape of Man). It’s certainly no accident that Carax gives Cotillard a pixie-cut wig reminiscent of Mia Farrow in “Rosemary’s Baby” early in the film, at one point filming Driver approaching her with his arms outstretched like the Creature from the Black Lagoon.