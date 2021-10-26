“Antlers” is set in a bleak corner of Oregon, in a town where the abandoned coal mine has been repurposed as a makeshift meth lab by Frank Weaver (Scott Haze), a local addict and single dad to two vulnerable and frightened young boys, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas) and Aiden (Sawyer Jones). Taking place against a backdrop of the opioid epidemic, unemployment and desperation, the story (smartly adapted by Cooper, Antosca and Henry Chaisson) centers on the relationship between Lucas — a sweet, hollow-eyed kid, heartbreakingly rendered by Thomas, who has begun to exhibit signs of emotional trauma — and his teacher Julia (Keri Russell). Having recently returned to her hometown from California, which she fled many years ago to escape her own sexually predatory father, Julia, or Jules as she’s known, is quick to identify the red flags Lucas is throwing up.