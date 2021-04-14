You might call the 1930s-set English horror film “The Banishing” “Poltergeist” with a British accent and pretty period costumes: When a stuffy vicar (John Heffernan) and his wife (Jessica Brown Findlay of “Downton Abbey”) move into a creaky, old manor with a dark past, their young daughter (Anya McKenna-Bruce) starts receiving communications from another dimension. They’re not coming through a television set this time, but via some dolls — including a set of creepy, hooded monks — left behind by the previous tenants. (A bloody prologue hints at what happened to them.) Marianne, the wife, has her own dark backstory, which explains her cold relationship with her husband. When she starts seeing things, too, she consults the local occultist (Sean Harris, so delightfully villainous in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, now with a cloud of orange hair). His character, Harry Price, is based on a real psychic researcher by that name, who investigated what he called the “most haunted house in England”: Borley Rectory. Despite the historical connection, the film’s circumstances and setting, called Morley Hall here, are entirely fictional. There are a couple of nice jump scares, and an overarching mood of mounting dread, but this is a ghost story that’s mostly atmosphere, not ectoplasm. Those who are used to less restrained American horror might be let down, but fans of such moody fare as “The Little Stranger” — in whose league “The Banishing” does not quite qualify — will nevertheless find something chilly to savor. Unrated. Available on Shudder. 97 minutes.