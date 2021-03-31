— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
Casey Affleck plays a psychiatrist whose career and family life is threatened by the brother (Sam Claflin) of one his patients, who has taken her life, in “Every Breath You Take.” Slant magazine calls it a “stalker thriller without thrills or stakes.” R. Available via premium on demand;also available at the CMX Cinemas Village 14. Contains some violence, strong language and brief sensuality. 105 minutes.
“Mapplethorpe: The Director’s Cut” adds about 12 minutes and a new soundtrack to a biopic that came out in theaters two years ago about the late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, played by Matt Smith. In The Washington Post’s 2019 review, the portrait of the controversial artist was described as “airbrushed into banality.” Unrated. Available on Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Kanopy, FandangoNow and Vudu. Contains nudity, sexual situations, obscenity and drug use. 114 minutes.
In the stylized thriller “Nina Wu,” the title character is an actress on the verge of her big break (Wu Ke-Xi, who also co-wrote the script based on her own personal experiences) when she begins to experience paranoid fantasies. Despite what the Hollywood Reporter calls the film’s “odd turns and time leaps that are neither entirely clear narratively nor satisfactorily explore [Nina’s] thinking or feelings,” Wu delivers a “ferocious, driven performance,” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Taiwanese and Mandarin with subtitles. 103 minutes.
Variety calls “Shiva Baby,” a film set during a Jewish shiva, or mourning ritual, and centering on a college senior (Rachel Sennott) with a much older boyfriend (Danny Deferrari) a “fast, tightly choreographed farce with confidently sharp Jewish humor.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. 77 minutes.
“The Last Cruise” takes a documentary look at the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship that set sail from Japan in January of last year, at the start of the pandemic, only to become, in essence, a floating hotel/prison with nearly 700 covid-19 cases. The San Francisco Chronicle writes: “It’s an experience you would not want to have directly, but it’s fascinating to watch.” TV-14. Available on HBO Max. 40 minutes.
“This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” by the Berlin-based Mosotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, stars the late Mary Twala (seen in Beyoncé’s “Black Is King”) as an 80-year-old widow whose son has been killed in a mining accident. The Guardian calls the movie, which won the Special Jury Prize for visionary filmmaking at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, a “severe, uncompromising film; it’s more like a series of images strung together, each framed exactingly, like a painting. At the center of it all is Twala, often silent, her expression fixed in determination — no words needed.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Sesotho with subtitles. 117 minutes.