— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “Downstream to Kinshasa” follows a group of wounded survivors of a six-day conflict fought between Uganda and Rwanda in 2000 in Congo as they seek $1 billion in compensation from the government in Kinshasa for their suffering. The New York Times calls their persistence against long odds and bureaucratic indifference “Sisyphean,” writing that, “watching the subjects of ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’ — whose tenacity the movie honors but never romanticizes — it’s hard not to wonder: What good is the right to protest if it falls on deaf ears?” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Swahili and Lingala with subtitles. 89 minutes.
“The Great Green Wall” is a documentary about the ongoing effort to build a 5,000-mile-long “wall” of trees across the width of Africa, in an effort to counteract severe land degradation and accelerating climate change. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In English, French, Bambara, Tigrinya and Hausa with subtitles. 90 minutes.
Barry Pepper stars in “Trigger Point,” an action thriller about a retired elite secret operative named Nicolas — once blamed for the exposure and assassination of his former team members — who is coaxed out of hiding by an old colleague (Colm Feore of “The Umbrella Academy”) to restore his reputation and prevent further bloodshed. The pop culture website cbr.com calls the film “competent, but incomplete,” writing that, “Pepper’s a good actor, but here, he mostly just looks exhausted. He betrays very little as Nicolas, so the movie relies on the other characters to inject some life into the proceedings.” Unrated. Available on demand. 82 minutes.
In the violent crime thriller “Vanquish,” Ruby Rose plays a drug courier trying to make a break from her criminal past, and Morgan Freeman is a former police commissioner who kidnaps her daughter as leverage to make her use her skills for him. “A movie with this slim a pretext for near-incessant action can work if it provides sufficient humor, style, a unique atmosphere, memorable action and/or the kind of star charisma that somehow punches it all across,” says Variety. “But ‘Vanquish’ is lacking on nearly every front, to an almost bewildering degree.” R. Available on Apple TV and other streaming platforms. Contains bloody violence, coarse language, some sexual material and drug use. 96 minutes.