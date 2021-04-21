Joe Penna’s debut feature “Arctic” — a tense survival thriller about a pilot (Mads Mikkelsen) whose plane has crash-landed in a frozen wasteland and the badly injured woman (Maria Thelma Smaradottir) he pulls from a downed rescue helicopter — satisfyingly grappled with themes of altruism and man caught at life’s extremes. The filmmaker’s equally gripping, yet less spartan, sophomore effort “Stowaway” has similar ambitions. Set on a space ship at the start of a two-year mission to Mars, the film stars Toni Collette as the no-nonsense commander, with Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim as her capable crew. When an unconscious and badly injured member of the ground crew (Shamier Anderson) is found on board after liftoff — and one of the ship’s life-support systems broken beyond repair — the presence of an unaccounted-for fourth passenger, who will need more oxygen than the ship can provide, sets off a sequence of events that will force everyone to summon their best selves, and confront their fears and weaknesses. This isn’t standard Hollywood storytelling: Although the precise circumstances of the stowaway’s presence are left unclear, there’s no grand conspiracy or mystery to be solved, except as it relates to the film’s subtext of self-sacrifice. How will each of the four behave when called upon to make the most agonizing decision? The cast is sterling, and the performances low-key yet moving. It’s a tiny bit like Hitchcock’s “Lifeboat” but set in the submarine-like confines of a space ship, and with the threat of solar storms, not sharks. (The potential solutions to the crew’s problem are creative, at one point involving the cultivation of algae. At times, the ingenuity of the story, which, like “Arctic,” was written by Penna and Ryan Morrison, recalls “The Martian.”) Sure, there are scenes of nail-biting action and bravery, too, particularly in the white-knuckle third act. But deep down, “Stowaway” is a human drama, not one about technology and gadgets. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. Contains coarse language, some bloody images and disturbing thematic material. 116 minutes.