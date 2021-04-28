The hero of several of Tom Clancy’s literary thrillers, Navy-SEAL-turned-secret-operative John Clark — second only in popularity to Clancy’s Jack Ryan — has appeared on screen before, notably in “Clear and Present Danger” and “The Sum of All Fears,” where he was portrayed by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber, respectively. But it’s taken a while for this man-of-action character (originally named John Kelly, before a CIA-enabled identity change) to take root. That’s something that the producers of “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” hope will happen with this origin story starring Michael B. Jordan. Transplanted from the Vietnam era to today, the film opens in Syria, where Kelly and a team of SEALs are performing a hostage rescue. Months later, after three members of his team are assassinated — along with Kelly’s pregnant wife (Lauren London) — Kelly makes it his new mission to identify and punish the perpetrator(s). Needless to say, he stumbles upon a global conspiracy that could reach higher than he imagined. People die, things blow up. People blow up, too. The predictable unfolding is not unwatchable. Given what it is asked to do — which isn’t much, but it does require lethal efficiency — “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” like its hero, gets the job done. R. Available on Amazon Prime Video. Contains violence. 111 minutes.