— Michael O'Sullivan
“Percy vs. Goliath” dramatizes the true story of Saskatchewan farmer Percy Schmeiser (a sweetly crotchety Christopher Walken), who stood up to Monsanto, over the course of a protracted, back-and-forth legal battle, after the company sued him for copyright infringement when its patented GMO canola was found in Schmeiser’s fields — despite his insistence that he never purchased the company’s seeds. (Accidental cross-pollination by plants from neighboring fields, or seeds blown from a passing truck, were plausibly theorized.) The film, which also stars Zach Braff as Schmeiser’s somewhat exasperated attorney, and Christina Ricci as a doggedly perky anti-GMO activist, is engrossing enough, if not quite as dramatic as the real story. As Percy notes, his antagonist — represented by a slick attorney played by Martin Donovan — is faceless. (“There’s no Joe Monsanto,” he complains.) Nevertheless, the film’s villain and folk hero are sharply delineated, and the battle lines laid out neatly. PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some mature thematic elements. 99 minutes.
— M.O.
Also streaming
Based on the 1929 novel by Alfred Döblin, most famously adapted by Rainer Werner Fassbinder in 1980 as a 15-hour miniseries, “Berlin Alexanderplatz” resets the story of a man bound to a criminal named Reinhold in present-day Germany, reimagining the protagonist (Welket Bungué) as an undocumented African immigrant. “The main conflict, when it finally arrives, feels not so much born of contemporary urban Berlin, nor even that of Döblin or Fassbinder,” Variety writes. “It mostly feels Shakespearean, complete with Greek-chorus narration, and Reinhold as the reptilian Iago hissing poison into the noble but flawed Black prince’s ear.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In German with subtitles. 183 minutes.
Based on Rob Doyle’s 2014 novel, the Irish drama “Here Are the Young Men” follows three high school grads (Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Cole and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) whose celebratory bender is interrupted by a fatal accident. According to Paste magazine, “When it comes to the art of adaptation and interpretation, the film’s actors are fairly gifted at conveying the emotional intricacies that come with facing impending adulthood — a fact that comes as no surprise considering the young yet seasoned cast” — which also features Anya Taylor-Joy. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 96 minutes.
The documentary “In Silico” tells the backstory of the Human Brain Project, a multiyear effort to build a computer simulation of a brain. The film, according to Nature, “is a fascinating window into the trouble grandiose research projects and grandiose personalities can generate, even if it fails to get to the heart of what specifically went wrong with the HBP.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. 83 minutes.
A Danish father and son part ways in “Into the Darkness,” a historical drama about a compliant business man (Jesper Christensen) and his resistance-fighter son (Mads Reuther), set during the Nazi occupation of Denmark. “If you have 152 minutes to sink into this morass of moral complexity and finely observed period detail,” the Guardian writes, “then it may well be worth it, although the ending is bizarrely, perplexingly abrupt.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Danish, German and Swedish with subtitles. 152 minutes.
The directorial debut of journalist, musician and actor Wagner Moura, “Marighella” is a biopic about Afro-Brazilian poet and revolutionary folk hero Carlos Marighella (Seu Jorge), set in Brazil during the brutal, right-wing dictatorship that followed the military coup of 1964. Despite being “strangely light on political or moral complexity,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, the film “works fine as an exciting and highly assured debut, with a terrific ensemble cast at its heart.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Portuguese with subtitles. 155 minutes.
“The Outside Story” is a drama about a New Yorker (Brian Tyree Henry) who has become a recluse after a breakup. When he accidentally locks himself out of his apartment, he embarks on a transformational journey of discovery through his own, previously unexplored neighborhood. According to Film Pulse, “This film is special, and part of its charm is to want some of the simplicity it captures, which hopefully isn’t gone for good.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 85 minutes.
After moving from New York City to a small town, a married couple (Amanda Seyfried and James Norton) begin to suspect that their new home and their marriage harbor dark secrets in “Things Heard & Seen.” The Wall Street Journal calls the supernatural thriller/marital drama “smart,” “allergic to cliches” and “satisfyingly scary.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 121 minutes.
The documentary “Unmarked” explores the untold stories of forgotten African American gravesites, while highlighting efforts of preservationists to save them. The Guardian writes: “Their efforts are a reclamation of the histories that have been buried and neglected by a dominant society keener on commemorating the slavers instead of the enslaved.” Unrated. Available on iTunes, Amazon and Apple TV. 40 minutes.
Set during Singapore’s monsoon season, writer-director Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season” is a drama about the relationship between a teacher (Yeo Yann Yann) and a student (Koh Jia Ler). “Yeo delivers a layered, heartbreaking performance,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “But she is ultimately ill-served by both the inertness of the story and Chen’s awkward approach to the material in the final half-hour.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In English, Mandarin and Hokkien with subtitles. 103 minutes.