In 1996, an anonymous sperm donor registered with California Cryobank, resulting in many more offspring than the typical 12 to 15. At last count, the biological children of Donor 5114 — who found one another via social media, and who were the subject of a 2019 photo essay in the New York Times — numbered 37. Several of those half-siblings are featured in “Future People: The Family of Donor 5114,” a warm and intriguing documentary, filmed over eight years, that gently grapples with questions about the meaning of family, the nature of identity and biology as destiny. (Thematically, it bears some similarity to the French Canadian dramedy “Starbuck,” a fact-based film about a sperm donor who finds he has fathered 533 children, and its Hollywood remake with Vince Vaughn, “Delivery Man.”) As the film begins, none of the kids are yet 18, the age at which they will be allowed to reach out, via a liaison from the sperm bank, to the donor. But they eventually do grow up. And so does this ultimately touching little film, which deepens as it moves toward establishing a sense of connection with someone its subjects will never really know — as well as, more importantly, each other. Unrated. Available on Discovery Plus. Contains brief nudity and images of childbirth. 98 minutes.