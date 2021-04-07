— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
While visiting a VA hospital, a hard-boiled military veteran (Sean Patrick Flanery) finds himself inadvertently facing off against a Russian terrorist — played by Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Cage Coppola — in “Assault on VA-33.” Movie Nation calls it what it exactly sounds like: “a ‘Die Hard’ in a VA Hospital shoot-em-up.” R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains violence and strong language. 89 minutes.
Executive produced by Godfrey Reggio (“Koyaanisqatsi”) and Terrence Malick (“The Tree of Life”) and narrated by Liv Tyler, “Awaken” is an immersive documentary celebrating humanity’s relationship with technology and nature. Unrated. Available on Apple TV, Amazon and all major on-demand platforms. 75 minutes.
“The Mali-Cuba Connection” (a.k.a. “Africa Mia”) is a music documentary about a collaboration between musicians from Mali and Cuba. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Spanish and French with subtitles. 81 minutes.
The documentary “Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie” follows the more-than-10-year odyssey of two best friends with Down syndrome to make a movie called “Zombie Spring Break Massacre.” Unrated. Available on Apple TV Plus. 107 minutes.
In the documentary “We Don’t Deserve Dogs,” Australian-born, Brooklyn-based filmmakers Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker travel the globe to show how dogs influence our daily lives. Slash Film writes: “These dogs are just magnificent, and that’s coming from someone who is much more of a cat person. They will bring both tears of incredible joy and unbelievable sadness to your eyes.” Unrated. Visit wedontdeservedogs.com. for information on rental and purchase options. 84 minutes.
“Slalom” tells the story of a 15-year-old ski prodigy (Noée Abita) who is drawn into an exploitative sexual relationship with her older male coach. The Hollywood Reporter calls the French drama “an engrossingly subjective account of ambivalence and abuse, with the entire narrative filtered through the anxious gaze of its star athlete.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In French with subtitles. 92 minutes.
The experimental debut feature of filmmaker Sky Hopinka, “Malni: Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore” raises probing questions about humanity’s place on Earth and other worlds. The New York Times calls the ethereal work “an essential portrait of contemporary Indigenous life.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In English and Chinuk Wawa with subtitles. 80 minutes.