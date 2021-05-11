There’s precious little of the trickery and finesse here that one would expect from a heist flick, and almost no real skill, other than the kind that involves shooting or stabbing undead flesh-eaters in the head. (A bit of ancillary backstabbing and treachery is to be expected.) Castillo’s Guzman is especially adept at dispatching “shamblers,” as the slower versions of the zombies are known. In the manner of a video game player, he posts clips of his shooting prowess to social media, and the 2½ -hour film, which is about an hour longer than necessary, resembles a prolonged playing session of “Resident Evil.” Apparently director Zack Snyder, in the wake of his four-hour director’s cut of “Justice League,” is incapable of making a film that doesn’t require a bathroom break.