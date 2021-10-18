There are, as one might expect, scenes that will remind viewers of a certain age of the chocolate-factory episode of “I Love Lucy” or other “educational” film footage from their youth, featuring pencils and the like being produced, by the millions, on automated machines. The images are sometimes beautiful to behold, sometimes scary and also sometimes downright creepy. In one scene, we get a peek at the work floor of a sex-doll assembly plant, where the jiggly silicone “flesh” of these life-size yet cartoonishly proportioned mannequins — stretched over an articulated metal armature — is painstakingly painted to resemble body parts, not of real, live women, but of the consumer’s fantasy.
Not everything in this Tribeca Film Festival prize winner fits neatly into one of the filmmaker’s three original categories, and some scenes seem to have been included just because they’re pretty, or surreal. There are shots of training sessions for prospective executive bodyguards, and seminars in which participants — would-be business executives (mostly women, for some reason) are taught precisely how to wave, smile and hug, calibrated to the inch. Based on the features of the sex dolls, the West seems to be the designated market for many, but not all, of the items we see being made here: fake Christmas trees, “Keep America Great” merchandise and such brands as Ralph Lauren. Whether that last label is a knockoff or not is unclear.
There is no narration. There are no interviews. Just rote, monotonous activity — a recipe for repetitive stress injury — and the occasional fly-on-the -wall conversation on which we are allowed to briefly eavesdrop between several representatives of what “Ascension” suggests is as a nation of strivers, with hearts set on achieving what might be called the new Chinese Dream: wealth and success, in the world’s second largest economy.
From those looks on the faces of many of its subjects, however — exhausted, overwhelmed, bored — the pursuit of happiness is optional.
