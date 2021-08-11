German actor Udo Kier has worked with some of cinema’s edgiest renegades, from Andy Warhol and Rainer Werner Fassbinder to Gus Van Sant and Lars von Trier. That subversive résumé hovers over “Swan Song” like a benevolent mist of fond, slightly naughty memories. Kier plays Pat Pitsenbarger, a once sought-after Sandusky, Ohio hairdresser who now lives in catatonic boredom in a nursing home outside town. When he’s called upon to touch up a former client for her funeral, Pat embarks on a day-long journey of mourning, resentment, vindication and self-discovery. Writer-director Todd Stephens never finds the right pacing or tone for “Swan Song,” which is too often stodgy where it should sparkle. (The maudlin ballads that dominate the soundtrack don’t help.) The inevitable friends that Pat meets (or re-meets) along the way are played by the likes of Jennifer Coolidge and “Ugly Betty’s” Michael Urie, but their comic gifts are almost entirely wasted in mopey roles. Thankfully, Kier comes out unscathed. He proves understatedly adept at Pat’s deadpan, self-aware wit, when his past outrageousness comes out to play; with his slightly bulging blue eyes, watering from his character’s ever-present More cigarette, Kier imbues his character with equal parts sadness and

diva-esque defiance. “Swan Song” is far from perfect, but it pays appropriate tribute to a generation of people who might have been relegated to the closet, but never let it box them in. Unrated. Available on demand; also opening Friday at Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema and the Cinema Arts Theatre. Contains pervasive smoking and mature themes.

105 minutes.