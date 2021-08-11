— Ann Hornaday
The sophomore feature by filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino (the second unit director for Luca Guadagnino, who is one of this film’s producers) “Beckett” is a paranoid thriller following an American tourist in Greece (John David Washington) who becomes caught up in a political conspiracy after his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander) is killed in a tragic accident. Cito Filomarino creates a nicely disorienting atmosphere as Washington’s Beckett navigates a web of deception and mystery, heightened by the country’s complex politics, our protagonist’s language barrier and his dazed state — the result of post-accident painkillers and his girlfriend’s leftover Ambien. (At times, it seems as if Beckett is in a waking dream.) Injured and struggling to escape armed pursuers as he tries to make his way to the American embassy in Athens, where he expects aid and sanctuary — always a mistake in movies like this — Becket slowly uncovers a secret that gives him, and the film, laserlike focus in the third act. “Beckett” is a competent genre exercise. It doesn’t have much to say, but it says it with style and a mood of jangly, sustained nervous tension.
TV-MA. Available on Netflix. Contains violence, strong language and brief sensuality. In English and some un-subtitled Greek.
109 minutes.
— Michael O'Sullivan
German actor Udo Kier has worked with some of cinema’s edgiest renegades, from Andy Warhol and Rainer Werner Fassbinder to Gus Van Sant and Lars von Trier. That subversive résumé hovers over “Swan Song” like a benevolent mist of fond, slightly naughty memories. Kier plays Pat Pitsenbarger, a once sought-after Sandusky, Ohio hairdresser who now lives in catatonic boredom in a nursing home outside town. When he’s called upon to touch up a former client for her funeral, Pat embarks on a day-long journey of mourning, resentment, vindication and self-discovery. Writer-director Todd Stephens never finds the right pacing or tone for “Swan Song,” which is too often stodgy where it should sparkle. (The maudlin ballads that dominate the soundtrack don’t help.) The inevitable friends that Pat meets (or re-meets) along the way are played by the likes of Jennifer Coolidge and “Ugly Betty’s” Michael Urie, but their comic gifts are almost entirely wasted in mopey roles. Thankfully, Kier comes out unscathed. He proves understatedly adept at Pat’s deadpan, self-aware wit, when his past outrageousness comes out to play; with his slightly bulging blue eyes, watering from his character’s ever-present More cigarette, Kier imbues his character with equal parts sadness and
diva-esque defiance. “Swan Song” is far from perfect, but it pays appropriate tribute to a generation of people who might have been relegated to the closet, but never let it box them in. Unrated. Available on demand; also opening Friday at Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema and the Cinema Arts Theatre. Contains pervasive smoking and mature themes.
105 minutes.
— A.H
Also streaming
Inspired by the life of the Parisian poet, photographer and dandy Pierre Louÿs (1870-1925), the French erotic drama “Curiosa” tells the story of a love triangle — or rather love quadrangle — between Pierre (Niels Schneider), his model and lover (Camélia Jordana), Pierre’s true love, Maria (Noémie Merlant), and the man Maria married for money, not love (Benjamin Lavernhe). Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. In French with subtitles. 107 minutes.
John Boeyga plays Casi, an overworked New York public defender in “Naked Singularity,” a sci-fi-tinged crime thriller that follows Casi as he becomes embroiled in a drug heist engineered by a former client, Lea (Olivia Cooke). The New York Times writes: “It’s a workable hook, and Boyega is more than capable of garnering our sympathy; but “Naked Singularity” (adapted from Sergio De La Pava’s 2013 novel) never convincingly links both sides of Casi’s imploding world. (The science fiction is no more than woo-woo pronouncements from a baked friend played by Tim Blake Nelson.)” R. Available on demand;also opening at area theaters. Contains strong language throughout, some violence, sexual references and drug use.
93 minutes.
Poland’s official submission to the 93rd Oscars, “Never Gonna Snow Again” tells the story of a mysterious migrant masseur (Alec Utgoff of “Stranger Things”) who upends the lives of his wealthy clients with his almost magical abilities and hypnotic presence. The social satire is director Malgorzata Szumowska’s “most compelling and hauntingly realized film to date,” according to Variety, but is also “so rich in sociopolitical allusions and delicate, shivery modulations of mood that not all of its script’s manifold ideas have full room to bloom.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. In Polish, Russian, french and Vietnamese with subtitles. 113 minutes.