— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power” is a profile of the Democratic congresswoman from California — the highest ranking African American woman in the U.S. Congress — that features interviews with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alice Walker, civil rights leader John Lewis, Van Jones and others. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the glowing tribute to the liberal East Bay congresswoman “often plays like a political campaign video instead of a documentary. But Lee is so genuine, likable and dynamic — and yet has kept so private — that we can’t help but be engaged with a film about her life.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org, Apple TV Plus and Amazon. 83 minutes.
In the action comedy-drama “Habit,” Bella Thorne plays a party-hearty Los Angeles woman who, along with her two best friends (Libby Mintz and Andreja Pejic), is forced to go into hiding as a nun after a drug deal goes awry and the trio finds themselves on the wrong side of a drug dealer (Gavin Rossdale). R. Available on Apple TV Plus and other streaming platforms. Contains strong drug material, pervasive crude language, sexuality, some bloody violence and brief nudity. 81 minutes.