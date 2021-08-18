Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) play father Ray and daughter Rachel in “Sweet Girl,” a B-movie revenge thriller that plays out in the aftermath of a woman’s death from cancer. When potentially lifesaving medicine is pulled off the market — the result of cynical market manipulation — and a cancer patient (Adria Arjona) dies as a result, her husband (Momoa) publicly vows to take the life of the big pharma executive behind the scheme (Justin Bartha), during a call-in show on CNN. People die, forcing Ray and Rachel to go on the lam, pursued by a surprisingly understanding FBI agent (Lex Scott Davis) and a shadowy mystery man (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), whose identity and mission is only gradually unveiled — along with an unbelievable web of corruption. (The word “unbelievable” here is used in its literal sense, and not merely as an intensifier.) Momoa is serviceable as a morally questionable action hero/single father in over his head. But it is Merced, as 18-year-old Rachel, who shines, in a story that includes something that’s all too rare in movies of this sort: a genuinely killer twist. “Sweet Girl” is still a B movie, but it suddenly, with a flip of perspective, becomes a very different one. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some strong violence and crude language.

110 minutes.