Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) play father Ray and daughter Rachel in “Sweet Girl,” a B-movie revenge thriller that plays out in the aftermath of a woman’s death from cancer. When potentially lifesaving medicine is pulled off the market — the result of cynical market manipulation — and a cancer patient (Adria Arjona) dies as a result, her husband (Momoa) publicly vows to take the life of the big pharma executive behind the scheme (Justin Bartha), during a call-in show on CNN. People die, forcing Ray and Rachel to go on the lam, pursued by a surprisingly understanding FBI agent (Lex Scott Davis) and a shadowy mystery man (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), whose identity and mission is only gradually unveiled — along with an unbelievable web of corruption. (The word “unbelievable” here is used in its literal sense, and not merely as an intensifier.) Momoa is serviceable as a morally questionable action hero/single father in over his head. But it is Merced, as 18-year-old Rachel, who shines, in a story that includes something that’s all too rare in movies of this sort: a genuinely killer twist. “Sweet Girl” is still a B movie, but it suddenly, with a flip of perspective, becomes a very different one. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some strong violence and crude language.
110 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

The documentary “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power” is a profile of the Democratic congresswoman from California — the highest ranking African American woman in the U.S. Congress — that features interviews with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alice Walker, civil rights leader John Lewis, Van Jones and others. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the glowing tribute to the liberal East Bay congresswoman “often plays like a political campaign video instead of a documentary. But Lee is so genuine, likable and dynamic — and yet has kept so private — that we can’t help but be engaged with a film about her life.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org, Apple TV Plus and Amazon. 83 minutes.

In the action comedy-drama “Habit,” Bella Thorne plays a party-hearty Los Angeles woman who, along with her two best friends (Libby Mintz and Andreja Pejic), is forced to go into hiding as a nun after a drug deal goes awry and the trio finds themselves on the wrong side of a drug dealer (Gavin Rossdale). R. Available on Apple TV Plus and other streaming platforms. Contains strong drug material, pervasive crude language, sexuality, some bloody violence and brief nudity. 81 minutes.