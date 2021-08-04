Executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, “Pray Away” is the feature debut of documentarian Kristine Stolakis, who explores the damage done by Christian organizations offering what’s known as conversion or reparative therapy to gay people seeking to alter their sexual orientation. (As the film notes up front, peer-reviewed studies of the efficacy of such programs — branches of what’s known as ex-gay movement — have soundly debunked such claims.) Two groups in particular are the focus of the film, as Stolakis interviews repentant former members and leaders of the groups Living Hope and Exodus — that latter of which disbanded in 2013, and was spun off into something called Reformed Hope. Many of the film’s subjects are now openly, comfortably gay themselves. (A clip from a news show refers to them, wryly, as “ex-ex-gays.”) Their insight is therefore valuable in Stolakis’s attempt to understand the psychology of self loathing — or, just as likely, the lack of support from family and community — that might lead to the rise of these institutions. Most of the film’s subjects now seem well-adjusted and accepting of who they are, with the exception of Jeffrey McCall, a recovering trans woman, by his description, who formed Freedom March — described as a “diverse group of Jesus followers who have been delivered from LGBTQ identities.” That said, a shadow haunts the film, in the statistics about elevated rates of depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness and suicide among those who have gone through “therapy” of this kind. In the film’s most poignant moment, one ex-ex-gay leader recalls being asked by a young person how he deals with the “blood on his hands,” and he can hardly bring himself to answer. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic elements, brief strong language, some sexual references and brief partial nudity. 101 minutes.