— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
Based on Carter Sickels’s 2012 novel, “The Evening Hour” follows an aide at a small-town Appalachian nursing home who buys unused drugs from the residents to resell on the street. “The story does pull one along,” according to Variety, “in part because we root for ‘First Reformed’ actor [Philip] Ettinger’s sweet-natured hero to make it through intact. However, given that the plot mechanics render prison or worse inevitable for some characters, it’s too bad ‘The Evening Hour’ seems so [uninterested] in building suspense.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. 120 minutes.
The feature directorial debut of Spanish visual artist Pascual Sisto (one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch” this year) “John and the Hole” tells the story of a 13-year-old (Charlie Shotwell of “Captain Fantastic”) who imprisons his parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga) in a bunker he stumbles upon in the woods near their home. IndieWire writes: “While John is certainly the enigma at the movie’s center, some of the best scenes involve the people most impacted by his scheme. There’s a morbid fascination to watching Hall (best known for playing a psychopath himself on “Dexter”) attempt to suppress his anger while John’s mother wrestles with her parental failings, and Farmiga basically just looks like a teen ticked off by the poor sanitation standards.” Unrated. Available on demand. 98 minutes.
Produced, directed by and starring Nick Cannon, “She Ball” follows the efforts of an Ingleside, Calif. man (Cannon) to save his community center by recruiting a basketball player (Melody Rae) to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. The film also features appearances by Cedric the Entertainer and Marla Gibbs. Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.