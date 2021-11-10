Such is the homegrown wisdom and wry comic relief that Pop and Granny (Judi Dench) can be relied on to provide throughout “Belfast,” which Branagh wrote by mining and meditating on his own childhood memories. Hill does a capable job of animating a typical 9-year-old boy’s passions and incipient desires — and the tensions that ensue when it comes to the enticements of pop culture and the judgments of religion. But it’s the adults around him who make the most vivid and endearing impressions. (Dornan, best known for his work in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, is particularly impressive as the pragmatic-minded Pa.) Some of “Belfast’s” most moving moments come by way of its soaring language, which in Branagh’s deft hands turn otherwise dreary speeches into soaring spoken-word arias about the ineffable tug exerted by home, family, escape and self-discovery.