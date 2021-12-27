At home and, increasingly, back in the multiplex — theaters, how we missed you — 2021 brought us memorable movies for kids, teens and families, from magical adventures to toe-tapping musicals. They entertained us, made us think and gave us plenty to talk about. At the same time, they offered meaningful messages, showed us the power of representation and left us smiling, sometimes through tears. Our picks below all earned the Common Sense Seal, which means they offer an exceptional media experience to families with kids of all ages.