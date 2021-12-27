At home and, increasingly, back in the multiplex — theaters, how we missed you — 2021 brought us memorable movies for kids, teens and families, from magical adventures to toe-tapping musicals. They entertained us, made us think and gave us plenty to talk about. At the same time, they offered meaningful messages, showed us the power of representation and left us smiling, sometimes through tears. Our picks below all earned the Common Sense Seal, which means they offer an exceptional media experience to families with kids of all ages.

Nickelodeon’s team of adorable, selfless rescue pups are irresistible to preschoolers, who will be delighted by the movie’s sweet, simple adventure. (G, Paramount Plus)

This animated adventure is full of stunning magical settings and candy-colored ponies, with positive messages about accepting others and rejecting stereotypes and intolerance. (PG, Netflix)

Encanto, age 6+

Disney’s delightful animated musical is a tribute to Colombian culture, magical realism and the power of multigenerational families. (PG, in theaters and on Disney Plus)

Luca, age 6+

Heartfelt and gorgeously animated, this sun-kissed story is tender, sweet and funny, with clear messages about the importance of evaluating others for who they are, not their background or heritage. (PG, Disney Plus)

Vivo, age 6+

This upbeat but poignant animated musical about the transformational power of love boasts Lin-Manuel Miranda’s signature genre-blending songs and an adorable main character. (PG, Netflix)

Funny and entertaining, this is an ideal family movie-night pick that should spark productive, candid conversations about the role of technology in family life. (PG, Netflix)

Equal parts charming, empowering and epic, this Southeast Asia-inspired adventure introduces the next great Disney warrior princess. (PG, Disney Plus)

Wish Dragon, age 8+

This delightful animated comedy based on a Chinese fable has charming characters, attractive settings and universal messages about valuing what’s really important in life. (PG, Netflix)

The score, the lighting, the camera angles, the humor, the throwback references, the cameos, the script — everything comes together perfectly in this thoroughly entertaining reboot. (PG-13, in theaters)

Mixtape, age 10+

This touching dramedy captures the energy, innocence and angst of the tween years while exploring themes of love, loss, friendship and life. (TV-PG, Netflix)

Director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first deeply personal Broadway musical is a jubilant, powerful tribute to the robust lives, loves, and dreams of a beloved neighborhood. (PG-13, HBO Max)

An entertaining mix of comedy and superhero action, this welcome addition to the Marvel universe continues to prove that diverse representation matters. (PG-13, Disney Plus)

Fun and exciting, this Spider-Man sequel has all the necessary ingredients for a top-notch superhero movie, including hilarity and heart, action and anxiousness, and some happy surprises. (PG-13, in theaters)

CODA, age 13+

This heartwarming coming-of-age drama may focus on a specific kind of family, but its themes of compassion, empathy, perseverance, communication and teamwork are universal to growing up. (PG-13, Apple TV Plus)

Reminiscent of a young-adult “Groundhog Day,” this enjoyable stuck-in-time tale has great messages about perseverance, finding the beauty in every day, and embracing the changes that come with growing up. (PG-13, Amazon)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical is a brilliantly performed homage to a legend who died before his genius was appreciated. (PG-13, Netflix)

Steven Spielberg’s take on this legendary musical is marvelously cast, gorgeously shot and brilliantly interpreted, with meaningful updates from the 1961 version. (PG-13, in theaters)

Adapted from a popular British stage musical, this inspiring dramedy is full of memorable songs and dance routines, as well as positive messages about becoming the person you want to be. (PG-13, Amazon)

