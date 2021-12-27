Paw Patrol: The Movie, age 4+
Nickelodeon’s team of adorable, selfless rescue pups are irresistible to preschoolers, who will be delighted by the movie’s sweet, simple adventure. (G, Paramount Plus)
My Little Pony: A New Generation, age 5+
This animated adventure is full of stunning magical settings and candy-colored ponies, with positive messages about accepting others and rejecting stereotypes and intolerance. (PG, Netflix)
Encanto, age 6+
Disney’s delightful animated musical is a tribute to Colombian culture, magical realism and the power of multigenerational families. (PG, in theaters and on Disney Plus)
Luca, age 6+
Heartfelt and gorgeously animated, this sun-kissed story is tender, sweet and funny, with clear messages about the importance of evaluating others for who they are, not their background or heritage. (PG, Disney Plus)
Vivo, age 6+
This upbeat but poignant animated musical about the transformational power of love boasts Lin-Manuel Miranda’s signature genre-blending songs and an adorable main character. (PG, Netflix)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, age 8+
Funny and entertaining, this is an ideal family movie-night pick that should spark productive, candid conversations about the role of technology in family life. (PG, Netflix)
Raya and the Last Dragon, age 8+
Equal parts charming, empowering and epic, this Southeast Asia-inspired adventure introduces the next great Disney warrior princess. (PG, Disney Plus)
Wish Dragon, age 8+
This delightful animated comedy based on a Chinese fable has charming characters, attractive settings and universal messages about valuing what’s really important in life. (PG, Netflix)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, age 10+
The score, the lighting, the camera angles, the humor, the throwback references, the cameos, the script — everything comes together perfectly in this thoroughly entertaining reboot. (PG-13, in theaters)
Mixtape, age 10+
This touching dramedy captures the energy, innocence and angst of the tween years while exploring themes of love, loss, friendship and life. (TV-PG, Netflix)
In the Heights, age 11+
Director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first deeply personal Broadway musical is a jubilant, powerful tribute to the robust lives, loves, and dreams of a beloved neighborhood. (PG-13, HBO Max)
An entertaining mix of comedy and superhero action, this welcome addition to the Marvel universe continues to prove that diverse representation matters. (PG-13, Disney Plus)
Spider-Man: No Way Home, age 11+
Fun and exciting, this Spider-Man sequel has all the necessary ingredients for a top-notch superhero movie, including hilarity and heart, action and anxiousness, and some happy surprises. (PG-13, in theaters)
CODA, age 13+
This heartwarming coming-of-age drama may focus on a specific kind of family, but its themes of compassion, empathy, perseverance, communication and teamwork are universal to growing up. (PG-13, Apple TV Plus)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, age 13+
Reminiscent of a young-adult “Groundhog Day,” this enjoyable stuck-in-time tale has great messages about perseverance, finding the beauty in every day, and embracing the changes that come with growing up. (PG-13, Amazon)
Tick, Tick … Boom!, age 13+
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical is a brilliantly performed homage to a legend who died before his genius was appreciated. (PG-13, Netflix)
West Side Story, age 13+
Steven Spielberg’s take on this legendary musical is marvelously cast, gorgeously shot and brilliantly interpreted, with meaningful updates from the 1961 version. (PG-13, in theaters)
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, age 14+
Adapted from a popular British stage musical, this inspiring dramedy is full of memorable songs and dance routines, as well as positive messages about becoming the person you want to be. (PG-13, Amazon)
