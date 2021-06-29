There’s no doubt that Yelena is worthy of that honor. But it still feels like Johansson has gotten short shrift over the course of several Avengers movies in which Natasha has been little more than eye candy, despite her skills, sober-minded pragmatism and personal roots that intersect with geopolitical history in tantalizing ways. When “Black Widow” catches up with her as an adult, she has just gone into exile after the disastrous events of “Captain America: Civil War”; the Avengers have splintered, and she’s ambivalent about her own place in an organization she once opposed. Yelena is a loner for her own reasons: When the two reunite in a Budapest apartment, the sequence resembles an outtake from another TV series, “Killing Eve.”