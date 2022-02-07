Atamna-Ismaeel, a gifted chef with an open heart and probing mind, makes for a magnetic presence. Early on, she eloquently frames an eye-catching plate of manti (Turkish dumplings) as an allegory for the virtues of diversity. “Even if you look at food, when it’s one color, it does not look good. But when it’s colorful, it pops out,” she says. “The same with people: When it’s variety, it’s just better.” Later, she muses on a touchy debate about cultural appropriation — whether a common regional dish should be known as Israeli salad or Arab salad — with beleaguered bemusement: “It’s funny, sad and complicated.”
But “Breaking Bread” mostly focuses on three pairings of Arab and Jewish chefs. We start with the tattooed, Marlboro-loving Shlomi, whose Eastern European hole-in-the-wall carries on his grandfather’s meat-smoking traditions. His stylish counterpart, Ali, runs an upscale Syrian restaurant near the Israel-Lebanon border. Their bond, built on mutual admiration and unabashed curiosity, is deeply endearing.
The film also introduces the mild-mannered Osama and his amusingly brash, Catholic-Jewish cooking partner, Ilan, as well as street chef Salah and the world-weary Tomer, a restaurateur with Moroccan roots. It’s a pleasure getting to tour Israel by way of its restaurants, as we visit these chefs’ towns, peek into their kitchens and indulge in their backstories.
The city of Haifa, where Christmas, Ramadan and Hanukkah are proudly celebrated side-by-side, comes alive as a vividly realized character in its own right. Regrettably, Hawk is less interested in channeling the energy of the A-Sham Festival itself, which is the subject of much prelude and little payoff. Edited down to a tidy running time, “Breaking Bread” would have benefited from leaving more meat on the bone.
But if there’s a defining drawback, it’s the documentary’s overly optimistic worldview: The subjects are so like-minded and admirably empathetic that “Breaking Bread” lacks the ingredients to foster a substantial sociopolitical discourse. The idea that the world’s problems would melt away if we could just take a seat and share a meal is tantalizing but sadly trite. And Hawk only scratches the surface whenever she tries to dig deeper into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict’s complexities.
“Breaking Bread” fares better with its lush, “Chef’s Table”-esque presentations of such dishes as taashimi (Levantine fish), mussakhan (Palestinian chicken) and qatayef (an Arab pastry). Omar El-Deeb’s evocative score and Ofer Ben Yehuda’s precise cinematography lend grandeur to each plating. If the slow-motion shots of a mortar and pestle grinding hummus into existence don’t stir up a craving for your local Mediterranean joint, nothing will.
By lovingly examining these dishes’ cultural underpinnings, Hawk serves up an insightful introduction to a food scene at the cross-section of political strife and culinary excellence — not a full meal, exactly, but an enticing appetizer.
Unrated. At Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema and the Cinema Arts Theatre. Contains some strong language. 85 minutes.