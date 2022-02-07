Atamna-Ismaeel, a gifted chef with an open heart and probing mind, makes for a magnetic presence. Early on, she eloquently frames an eye-catching plate of manti (Turkish dumplings) as an allegory for the virtues of diversity. “Even if you look at food, when it’s one color, it does not look good. But when it’s colorful, it pops out,” she says. “The same with people: When it’s variety, it’s just better.” Later, she muses on a touchy debate about cultural appropriation — whether a common regional dish should be known as Israeli salad or Arab salad — with beleaguered bemusement: “It’s funny, sad and complicated.”