Anthony does a little more homework and finds out that myth — as well as actual history — is never quite so simple, discovering along the way the central superstition of both films: that if you stand in front of a mirror and say “Candyman” five times, you will summon him. (And he will probably then kill you. Why anyone would want to do that — other than to scare people, which it accomplishes quite effectively — is hard to know.) Encouraged by his art dealer (Brian King), Anthony starts making Candyman-adjacent paintings for the Black Lives Matter age. It’s no accident that the title of one of Anthony’s pieces, “Say My Name,” which incorporates mirrors, evokes both the “Say Their Names” movement and the Candyman legend.