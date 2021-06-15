As eloquent as these scenes are, there are moments in “Civil War” when one wishes that Boynton had gone deeper, including with those Boston eighth-graders. During an interview with Mississippi state representative William Shirley, she listens politely as he defends the Confederate battle flag as preserving his history while suggesting that Black people get over theirs — a contradiction she allows to beg for a challenge before disappearing into the ether of lost opportunities. By far the most effective passages of “Civil War” are the moments when she allows her young subjects simply to speak their minds. “I’d rather you not just tell half of my story,” an African American student says at one point. “I’d rather you told the whole story.” A simple request, and a grievously complicated one as well.