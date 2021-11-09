Of course, none of this works unless Clifford does, as a character. Luckily, the computer animation behind the huge hound is relatively solid. (Paradoxically, it doesn’t work so well when he’s a puppy, but once he’s fully grown, he’s believable enough.) The animators amp up his expressions, so it’s easy to read his face, and he looks as though he’s a part of Emily’s world, which is populated with a tastefully diverse cast of neighbors who are zany in various ways. Camp is excellent as Emily; she’s a serious actor with a warm and winning presence, and she easily holds the heart of the film. As Uncle Casey, Whitehall is likable, and Hale is a perfectly acceptable villain, even though it’s odd to think of a guy who wants to end world hunger as the bad guy. Trying to steal a little girl’s dog is pretty rotten, though.