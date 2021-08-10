“CODA” is here to remind us that, as often as not, cliches are true — and sometimes happen to work. This formulaic coming-of-age comedy-drama, adapted from the 2014 French film “La Famille Belier,” pushes our buttons shamelessly, but also with enough sincerity, warmth and finesse to forestall accusations of rank manipulation. This is an old-fashioned movie that adheres to admittedly familiar principles of storytelling and emotional stakes, but by way of such a winning cast, evocative atmosphere and genuine tone that its impossible not to love. For audiences weary of superheroic bombast and worn out from puzzling through art house arcana, “CODA” is here to save the day. It’s sweet, funny, meaningful and accessible in precisely the right measure.