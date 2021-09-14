“Copshop” takes some time to set up the dynamic. Teddy isn’t much of a con man, as it turns out, except to the degree that his trustworthiness is called into question, in the standoff that develops between him and Bob, with Valerie in the middle, after a second assassin, Anthony, shows up to finish the job Bob hasn’t quite managed to start. Anthony (an entertainingly unhinged Toby Huss) doesn’t really care who he has to kill to get to Teddy, and he’s assisted in this indiscriminate mission by a crooked cop named Huber (Ryan O’Nan).