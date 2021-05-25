As witheringly funny as Thompson is in “Cruella,” finding humor in abuse of power feels queasily out of step with the current moment (op. cit., Rudin). Things get even trickier when it comes to the title character, who despite Stone’s best efforts never becomes more interesting than just a nasty-natured person awash in self-pity and revenge. Taking a page from “Joker” here and “Suicide Squad” there, director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) and his team of screenwriters want to ground their antiheroine’s antisocial rage and violence in psychological loss. But, surrounded by characters who are just as unpleasant as she is, Stone’s Cruella simply becomes one more person behaving badly in a story overstuffed with incident for its own sake.