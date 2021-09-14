Rafa, a barely teenage car thief who drinks liquor and is found by Mike at a cockfighting match — cradling his beloved rooster named Macho — makes even less sense. Described by his mother as a “wild” and criminal runaway well before we meet him, the kid turns out to be little more than a sweet, cockeyed idealist, dreaming of cowboys and horses, not thug life. Mike obliges Rafa in his childish fantasy during an extended sojourn in a small Mexican town, where they help a guy break in wild stallions. (Again, a little on the nose.)