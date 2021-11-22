The adults in “Cusp” are either absent, keeping a somewhat wary distance or, in the case of Aalloni’s mother, trying desperately to keep her connection open by being a “cool mom.” Those efforts might seem cringeworthy or misguided, until their full sobering context becomes clear. “Cusp” exists in a continuum of similarly themed films, from the 2016 documentary “All This Panic” to such narrative features as “Thirteen,” “Mustang” and, more recently, “Cuties.” But Bethencourt and Hill bring their own poetic lens and evenhanded sensibility to a moment in time that, even now, feels fleeting and archaic: In one of the film’s later scenes, Aalloni’s little sister becomes a teenager, signaling the beginning of a new cycle — with even more punitive contours in present-day Texas. In this mesmerizing, revelatory and deeply compassionate film, viewers are left with an indelible impression of girlhood at its most precarious and indomitable.