When irritable outcast Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) pockets the letter and later takes his own life, the boy’s mother (Amy Adams, doing a lot with a little) and stepfather (Danny Pino) mistake it for a suicide note addressed to Evan. That grim misunderstanding sets off a unintended chain of events: Evan plays along with the notion that he was Connor’s friend, first figuring he’ll help a grieving family heal, then shaping that fiction into a coping mechanism for his own trauma. When that purported bond spirals and goes viral, online communities reveal themselves as a beacon of compassion and a haven for vitriol.