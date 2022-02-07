As with Kenneth Branagh’s previous Agatha Christie adaptation, “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Death on the Nile” is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery, set not on a snowbound train, as that 2017 film was, but on an equally photogenic river boat in Egypt, making its lazy way up the Nile. A large chunk of the story, once again adapted by screenwriter Michael Green, takes place against the stunning backdrop of the Abu Simbel temples, where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones.