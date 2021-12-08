Sandra Bullock delivers a stoic performance of slow-burning intensity in the drama “The Unforgivable,” playing Ruth Slater, a woman recently paroled after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Produced by Bullock — who knows a meaty role when she sees one — the film is capably directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, based on Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA-nominated 2009 British TV miniseries “Unforgiven.” But slow-burning intensity and stoicism only get you so far, in a story that, despite a late, pretty good twist, never seems to get out of third gear. There are strong supporting performances in this story about the difficulties of reentering society after a criminal conviction: Rob Morgan, as Ruth’s parole officer; Jon Bernthal, as the nice guy with a past who befriends Ruth at the fish-packing plant; Vincent D’Onofrio, as the lawyer from whom she seeks help to reconnect with a family member; and Viola Davis, as the lawyer’s mistrustful wife, who suspects all is not kosher with Ruth’s intent. All in all, it’s a solid, if less-than-sensational tale of endurance, love and self-sacrifice. R. Available on Netflix. Contains crude language and violence. 114 minutes.