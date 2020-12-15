In “A California Christmas,” a rich city slicker (Josh Swickard) pretends to be a ranch hand in an effort to ingratiate himself to a farmer — played by the actor’s wife (and the film’s director) Lauren Swickard — from whom he wants to buy land. Decider calls the romantic dramedy a “Hallmark Christmas movie that isn’t actually made by Hallmark.” TV-14. Available on Netflix. 107 minutes.

“Finding Yingying” is a true-crime documentary about the disappearance of a 26-year-old Chinese student who went missing within weeks of coming to the United States to study. IndieWire calls the film a “handcrafted and haunting” documentary. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In English and Mandarin with subtitles. 97 minutes.

The documentary “The Last Blockbuster” takes an affectionate look at the last Blockbuster video store in operation, in Bend, Ore. The New York Times calls it a “pleasant but ultimately inconsequential movie.” Unrated. Available on various streaming services. 86 minutes.

AD

AD

The German drama “Louis van Beethoven” is a musical biopic about composer Ludwig (known as Louis) van Beethoven, played by Tobias Moretti. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In German with subtitles. 120 minutes.

Three women of different generations (Celia Imrie, Shelley Conn and Shannon Tarbet) struggle to open a London bakery in memory of a mutual friend in the drama “Love Sarah.” Unrated. Available at themiracletheatre.com. 98 minutes.

Filmed clandestinely, the documentary “Nasrin”is a portrait of Iranian human rights activist — and political prisoner — Nasrin Sotoudeh. The Hollywood Reporter says the “eye-opening chronicle offers a chance to bring her story beyond the human rights community to an even larger audience.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In English and Persian with subtitles. 92 minutes.

“Tazzeka” is a drama about a young Moroccan man (Mahdi Belemlih) who aspires to become a chef in Paris, specializing in the traditional cuisine of his home country. The actor, according to Film Threat, “has only four credits to his name, but in ‘Tazzeka,’ he proves all the making of a movie star.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In French and Arabic with subtitles. 95 minutes.