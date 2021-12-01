— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” chronicles the attempt of a Nepali climber, Nimsdai Purja, to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in seven months. According to Salon, “The climbs themselves make up too little of the film, which is disappointing for armchair enthusiasts. The breathtaking visuals are compensation, though, and it is thrilling to see the mountaineers use a ladder to cross a crevasse, or to watch the team scale up a snowy face.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 101 minutes.
The documentary “Adrienne” looks at the life, career and tragic death of actress and filmmaker Adrienne Shelly, who was murdered in 2006, before the release of the acclaimed film “Waitress,’ which she wrote, directed and co-starred in. IndieWire calls the film, directed by Shelley’s husband Andy Ostroy, a “heartbreaking love letter” to the artist “that will hopefully inspire fans, new and old, to revisit her work.” TV-MA. Available on HBO Max. Contains strong language. 98 minutes.
Available on Tello, a streaming platform dedicated to telling stories featuring and about lesbian and queer women, “Christmas at the Ranch” is a holiday rom-com starring Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) and Amanda Righetti. Unrated. Available on tellofilms.com. 94 minutes.
In the western “The Last Shoot Out,” a woman (Skylar Witte) seeks protection from her new husband (Michael Welch), who has gunned down her father, by holing up with a gunman (Brock Harris). Bruce Dern and Cam Gidandet co-star. R. Available on Apple TV Plus and other on demand platforms. Contains violence and bloody images. 86 minutes.
Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in “Silent Night,” a horror film about a Christmas dinner party in the English countryside that takes places against a backdrop of an apocalyptic threat. The Guardian calls it an “arrestingly strange” comedy drama. Unrated. Available on AMC Plus; also opening at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Gaithersburg. 90 minutes.
In the holiday rom-com “Single All the Way,” a young man (Michael Urie) asks his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend over the holidays to quell his family’s matchmaking instincts. TV-PG. Available on Netflix. 101 minutes.
A feature-length spinoff of the TV series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” stars Jane Levy as the title character, who is celebrating her first Christmas after the death of her father. Paste magazine calls the film a “gift for the fans.” TV-14. Available on the Roku channel. 99 minutes.