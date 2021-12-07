“Don’t Look Up” might be too shaggy, and tonally spotty, to gain immediate access to that pantheon. But it comes bracingly close. As the film opens, a bored graduate student in astronomy named Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) is roused from her torpor by the sight of a comet on her computer screen. A few moments later, she discovers that its trajectory is headed straight toward Earth. Her adviser, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) confirms her suspicions. After a panicked call to NASA, Kate and Randall are on their way to Washington, where they will need to convince President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) that the extinction-level event due to arrive in six months might be worth her attention.