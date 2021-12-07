Both Yusuke and Misaki are broken. We learn, from the film’s first act, that Oto has died, and that she had betrayed her husband before that. This section of the film is presented as a kind of lengthy, curtain-raising prologue to the main action, and the opening credits don’t even appear until almost 45 minutes into the story. What we know about Oto, a TV writer, is that she and Yusuke were creative collaborators of a sort: Oto, after lovemaking, would begin reciting a story out loud, as if in an erotic trance, but would forget its details the next day, until Yusuke would remind her, and even expand upon them.