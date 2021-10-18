But all that is really the backdrop to the saga of a hero’s rise. It’s the more stirring of the two narratives, and one that rests squarely on the unlikely, narrow shoulders of Paul, whom some say could be the One: the “Mahdi” of legend, sent to lead the Fremen, like the Israelites, out of slavery. Paul, you see, has been blessed/cursed with strange and as yet untapped abilities, inherited from his mother, a member of an all-female order called the Bene Gesserit. (Get used to the pseudo-religious gobbledygook. It comes fast and furious. Between that and the loud soundtrack — and the fact that several characters are telepathic and/or communicate via sign language — a lot of what might otherwise be explanatory dialogue is missing or unintelligible.)