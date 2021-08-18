We first meet Ema (Mariana Di Girólamo) as she prowls the nighttime streets of Valparaíso, flamethrower in hand, as the fruits of her apparent hobby — a burning traffic light — crackle overhead. Stop, go, proceed with caution: All these instructions seem meant for everyone else but Ema, who barrels through red lights (and the film) with a burning, chaotic energy.
It’s an energy that’s shared by the film itself, whose narrative unspools with a structure that values impulsivity over deliberation.
What only gradually becomes clear over “Ema’s” opening minutes is that there is a dramatic backstory. (It may only partly explain Ema herself; in some sense, her volatile personality seems like the cause, not the result, of tragedy.) The title character, a dancer and movement teacher, and her husband Gastón (Gael García Bernal), the hipster director of the reggaeton dance company with whom they both work, have just given up the young boy named Polo (Cristián Suárez) they once adopted, after apparent, and pretty grave, misbehaviors.
A pet cat has been found — frozen solid — in the freezer. And the boy’s aunt, Ema’s sister, was badly burned after her hair was set on fire by Polo.
Like mother, like son?
Other stuff happens: Ema and Gastón’s marriage is strained, and they deliver the nastiest, most hurtful insults (spoken not to each other, but to Larraín’s camera). Ema begins sexual affairs with both her divorce lawyer (Paola Giannini) and the attorney’s husband (Santiago Cabrera), who not coincidentally is a firefighter. These are only two of Ema’s lovers, as a sex montage makes clear. Ema loses her job, and Polo is glimpsed periodically in the background of scenes, as if Ema is stalking him.
Throughout it all, there are captivating dance scenes — full of angular, nervous, stomping — that function as metaphors for . . . something.
As with “Jackie,” and to some degree “Neruda,” Larraín’s portrait of the poet Pablo Neruda, the filmmaker is less interested in developing story than personality, but in a way that zooms in and out of focus, alternately revealing and concealing its subject. There’s an experimental quality to “Ema” that can be off-putting at times, raising the question of why we’re watching a movie about this woman — who is neither famous nor a great artist — in the first place.
That said, Di Girólamo delivers a performance that is, like the combustible fuel inside the tank strapped to her back here and there throughout the film, intense, hot, destructive — and hard to look away from.
R. At the Avalon; available Sept. 14 on demand. Contains strong sexual material, nudity and vulgar language. In Spanish with subtitles. 107 minutes.