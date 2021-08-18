What only gradually becomes clear over “Ema’s” opening minutes is that there is a dramatic backstory. (It may only partly explain Ema herself; in some sense, her volatile personality seems like the cause, not the result, of tragedy.) The title character, a dancer and movement teacher, and her husband Gastón (Gael García Bernal), the hipster director of the reggaeton dance company with whom they both work, have just given up the young boy named Polo (Cristián Suárez) they once adopted, after apparent, and pretty grave, misbehaviors.