Even with these glimpses of grounded reality, though, Zhao can’t overcome the structural realities of the behemoth she’s been tasked with piloting. “Eternals” is a choppy, whipsawing affair, especially in its first half, when the narrative pingpongs erratically between present-day scenes and those taking place in ancient Mesopotamia, the Gupta Empire and Aztec-era Mexico. Zhao’s script, co-written with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, alternates between generic lines like “Run!” and “Watch out!” and leaden, self-serious perorations. There are moments when the visuals of “Eternals” recalls Ray Harryhausen in their adamantly analog effects, and when the heroes work their magic, it often takes on the delicacy of finely-spun scrollwork. But by the time yet another Deviant throw-down arrives with metronomic timing — and by the time the movie begins to sag under its 2½ -hour running time — an inevitable feeling of dull, drearily repetitive predictability sets in.