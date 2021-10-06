Inspired by a lifelong fascination with the New Yorker magazine, its lore and inner workings, Wes Anderson has set his latest film in the offices of an expatriate-staffed cultural magazine for Americans in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. Divided into four chapters, each of which has to do with the reporting of a different article, the ensemble film boasts a large cast, many of whom are regulars in Anderson’s acting stable. (Murray plays editor Arthur Howitzer Jr., said to be a hybrid of New Yorker editors Harold Ross and William Shawn.) Could this be the apotheosis of the Wes Anderson movie — the most Andersonian of all Anderson’s films? Entertainment Weekly thinks so: “ ‘Dispatch’ often feels like the filmmaker in concentrate form,” the magazine wrote, “both his best and worst instincts on extravagant display.”