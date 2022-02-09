In the very first scenes of the surprisingly adorable rom-com “I Want You Back,” its protagonists are getting dumped: Peter (Charlie Day), by Anne (Gina Rodriguez); and Emma (Jenny Slate), by Noah (Scott Eastwood). Not 20 minutes into the film, these two dumpees, who work in the same building, have met cute and are bonding over drunken, breakup karaoke. But there’s a whole movie left to go, and it’s a funny, if far-fetched one: Peter and Emma hatch a plan to help each other get back together with their respective exes by using subterfuge to break up Anne and Noah’s new relationships. You know where this is going, every step of the way — and yes, it gets there, despite a few unexpected stumbling blocks. But it’s how it does so that counts: Day and Slate are winsome and sweet, and their slowly budding more-than-friendship never feels less than grounded, however inevitable their coupledom may appear (and at times, it seems, quite frankly, doomed). That only serves to make “I Want You Back” more watchable, and its goofball central couple, ultimately, more relatable. R. Available on Amazon. Contains strong language, sexual material, some drug use and partial nudity.

111 minutes.