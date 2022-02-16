In “Ted K,” Sharlto Copley (“District 9”) delivers a mesmerizing psychological portrait of Unabomber Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, whom we first meet well after he left civilized society to establish himself in a Montana cabin without electricity or running water. This isn’t a police procedural about the years-long FBI manhunt for Kaczynski, or even a standard serial-killer biopic. Rather, we watch as the reclusive protagonist’s “impotent rage” at the intrusion of technology into his life slowly evolves from local vandalism to mailbomb-building violence directed at those he perceived to represent the ills of the modern world. It’s hard to portray that process: the inner life of a madman. But director Tony Stone tries, at times replicating Ted’s psyche on screen via dream and hallucination sequences that aren’t entirely helpful. There’s also a woman (Amber Rose Mason) whom Ted meets through one of his odd jobs at the local library, and some scenes with her clearly take place only inside Ted’s head. Mostly, the heavy emotional lifting is done by Copley, who never tries to make the film’s subject sympathetic — not exactly, anyway — only understandable. It’s a tall order, but filmmaker Stone has an affinity for troubled loners, as he demonstrated in his excellent 2016 documentary “Peter and the Farm,” about a sometimes suicidal, sometimes philosophical organic farmer in Vermont. R. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic elements, coarse language, some sexual dialogue and brief nudity. 120 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

Mixing rare archival footage, photographs and recordings with eyewitness accounts, the documentary “The Beatles and India” tells the story of how the Fab Four’s 1968 visit to India to take part in Transcendental Meditation training influenced their music and spiritual lives. Though there isn’t much new here, according to the Guardian, “it’s still salutary to be reminded of how these four young men … used their colossal influence, greater than any politician or movie star or religious leader, to direct the world’s attention to India, a country which until then had been opaque for many in the West.” TV-PG. Available on BritBox. 95 minutes.

In the thriller “Here Before,” Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman”) plays a mother, distraught over the death of her young daughter, who comes to believe that a neighbor’s child is the reincarnation of her own little girl. “ ‘Here Before’ keeps us off guard,” according to Variety, “and all the more awake because of it.” R. Available on demand. Contains strong language. 82 minutes.

The documentary “Oscar Peterson: Black + White” celebrates the life, the career and the music of the late Canadian jazz pianist, with performance clips of Peterson and testimonials from the likes of Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock. According to the New York Times, “The footage of Peterson at work is an infinitely better testament to [Peterson’s] brilliance than words of admiration from artists he influenced.” TV-PG. Available on Hulu. 83 minutes.

In the crime thriller “Pursuit,” a detective (Jake Manley) seeks to recapture a fugitive hacker (Emile Hirsch) — desperate to free his kidnapped wife — while at the same time uncovering what the hacker’s crime-boss father (John Cusack) has to do with the confusing situation. R. Available on demand. Contains violence, disturbing images, crude language and some drug use. 92 minutes.

A sequel to the 1974 original, the horror film “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” revisits the murderous Leatherface (Mark Burnham), whose quiet retirement is disrupted by fresh, young victims. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong bloody horror violence, gore and crude language. 83 minutes.