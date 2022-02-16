— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
Mixing rare archival footage, photographs and recordings with eyewitness accounts, the documentary “The Beatles and India” tells the story of how the Fab Four’s 1968 visit to India to take part in Transcendental Meditation training influenced their music and spiritual lives. Though there isn’t much new here, according to the Guardian, “it’s still salutary to be reminded of how these four young men … used their colossal influence, greater than any politician or movie star or religious leader, to direct the world’s attention to India, a country which until then had been opaque for many in the West.” TV-PG. Available on BritBox. 95 minutes.
In the thriller “Here Before,” Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman”) plays a mother, distraught over the death of her young daughter, who comes to believe that a neighbor’s child is the reincarnation of her own little girl. “ ‘Here Before’ keeps us off guard,” according to Variety, “and all the more awake because of it.” R. Available on demand. Contains strong language. 82 minutes.
The documentary “Oscar Peterson: Black + White” celebrates the life, the career and the music of the late Canadian jazz pianist, with performance clips of Peterson and testimonials from the likes of Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock. According to the New York Times, “The footage of Peterson at work is an infinitely better testament to [Peterson’s] brilliance than words of admiration from artists he influenced.” TV-PG. Available on Hulu. 83 minutes.
In the crime thriller “Pursuit,” a detective (Jake Manley) seeks to recapture a fugitive hacker (Emile Hirsch) — desperate to free his kidnapped wife — while at the same time uncovering what the hacker’s crime-boss father (John Cusack) has to do with the confusing situation. R. Available on demand. Contains violence, disturbing images, crude language and some drug use. 92 minutes.
A sequel to the 1974 original, the horror film “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” revisits the murderous Leatherface (Mark Burnham), whose quiet retirement is disrupted by fresh, young victims. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong bloody horror violence, gore and crude language. 83 minutes.