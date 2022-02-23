— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
A mysterious man (Andy Garcia) hires a struggling writer (Emory Cohen) to compose his biography in “Big Gold Brick,” the darkly comic feature debut of filmmaker Brian Pestos. According to Slant magazine, the writer-director’s flair for “go-for-broke zaniness transmutes what might otherwise have been a lump of self-indulgent cliches into gold.” Also starring Oscar Isaac, Megan Fox and Lucy Hale. Unrated. Available on demand. 132 minutes.
Based on a 2014 memoir, the biopic “Creation Stories” follows the rise and fall of Creation Records founder Alan McGee (Ewen Bremner of “Trainspotting”), from his impoverished upbringing in Glasgow to the discovery of the band Oasis. According to the New Musical Express, the entertaining narrative “jumps back and forth through time while weaving in the truly bizarre cast of characters that McGee encountered during his roller-coaster journey through ’80s and ’90s pop culture and politics.” The film was executive-produced by Danny Boyle and co-written by Irvine Welsh, who previously collaborated with Bremner on “Trainspotting” and its 2017 sequel. Unrated. Available on demand. 115 minutes.
Danny Boyle Q&A: The ‘Trainspotting’ junkies are back, but it’s more than drugs that are eating at them
Naomi Watts stars in “The Desperate Hour,” a thriller, unfolding in real time, about a mother who learns that an active shooter has attacked her son’s school. PG-13. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic material and some strong language.
84 minutes.
Tom Berenger stars in “Desperate Riders,” a western thriller centering on the attempted rescue of a woman (Victoria Pratt) who has been kidnapped by an outlaw (country singer Trace Adkins) — but who may or may not want to be rescued. PG-13. Available on demand. Contains violence, including a brief sexual assault. 90 minutes.
“Gasoline Alley” is a thriller about two detectives (Bruce Willis and Luke Wilson) in pursuit of an ex-con (Devon Sawa) who is trying to clear his name after being accused of a murder. R. Available on Netflix. Contains violence, drug use, coarse language throughout and some sexual situations. 97 minutes.
“I’ll Find You” tells the story of star-crossed lovers (Adelaide Clemens and Leo Suter) whose romance is threatened by the tumult of World War II. Also starring Stellan Skarsgard, Connie Nielsen and Stephen Dorff. Unrated. Available on demand. 116 minutes.
The first installment of Tyler Perry’s popular “Madea” comedy franchise to appear on Netflix, “A Madea Homecoming” centers on the titular outspoken matriarch (Perry) and her attempt to keep family drama from spoiling her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 107 minutes.