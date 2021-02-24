After watching “Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art,” the second (and better) of two recent documentaries about an $80 million forgery scandal that rocked the art world with the closure of Knoedler Gallery in 2011, you may find yourself wondering why this utterly fascinating saga of guile and guilelessness (or, as one of the film’s subjects points out, just plain stupidity) has not yet been made into a narrative feature. (Be patient, word is it will be.) The latest film, by Barry Avrich, is notable for the extensive participation of Ann Freedman, the former Knoedler director who was duped into handling the sales of more than 60 fake artworks purported to be by such abstract expressionist masters as Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock. (It’s Freedman who is described, by a New York Times journalist, as either complicit in the deception or incredibly stupid. But she makes for a game interview subject. You can make up your own mind about which side of the line she falls on. She’s still in the art biz.) Shocking, funny at times and as gripping as a thriller in the way it lays out the story of the investigation that exposed the crime, Avrich’s film includes many voices you might not expect to hear, in addition to Freedman’s: Pei-Shen Qian, the Chinese math professor and artist who made the fake paintings; José Carlos Bergantiños Diaz, who is accused of helping to make the works appear older than they were; and several wealthy collectors and art experts who were hoodwinked. It’s a story full of colorful characters — and colorful paintings that, despite being phony, look pretty darn good. Until that other movie, which Avrich will co-produce, comes out, this one will more than suffice. Unrated. Available on Netflix. Contains brief strong language. 89 minutes.