— Michael O'Sullivan
Discovery of missing climbers, preserved in glacier, ‘brings closure and relief’ 16 years after deadly avalanche
In the post-apocalyptic thriller “Last Survivors,” Stephen Moyer and Drew Van Acker play a father and his adult son whose utopian, off-the-grid existence is disrupted by the arrival of mysterious woman (Alicia Silverstone) who begins an affair with the son. The Hollywood Reporter compares the film to “A Quiet Place” and “It Comes at Night,” while noting that “Survivors” also attempts to deconstruct the allure of such tales: “ ‘Last Survivors’ can’t be accused of thoughtlessness — it’s clearly a film with a lot on its mind, one that’s eager to grapple with the gnarled roots of its own appeal.” Unrated. Available on demand. 98 minutes.
Former professional wrestler Kevin Nash (“Magic Mike XXL”), who has wrestled under both his real name and the moniker Diesel, stars in “Lockdown,” a pandemic-set action thriller about a group of armed vigilantes who stormed a school building filled with homeless people in an effort to purge their city from those they believe are most responsible for spreading a deadly virus. Unrated. Available on demand. 84 minutes.
Executive-produced by David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”), “The Other Me” stars Jim Sturgess (“Upside Down”) as a married architect with a rare vision disorder who embarks on an affair with a mysterious woman (Andreja Pejic) after he starts experiencing hallucinatory visions. Unrated. Available on demand. 98 minutes.
Winner of the audience award for best horror, thriller or science fiction film at last year’s Cinequest film festival, “Slapface” is the story of a bullied boy (August Maturo) who develops a relationship with a monster. Dan Hedaya also appears as the town sheriff. Unrated. Available on Shudder. 85 minutes.
The dramedy “They/Them/Us” follows the sexual and parenting travails of Charlie (Joey Slotnick of “Pirates of Silicon Valley”) and Lisa (Amy Hargreaves of “Homeland”), two divorced,
40-something parents, raising four challenging teenagers between them, who meet online and form a blended family. Both “underrated” character actors, according to the New York Times, Slotnick and Hargreaves portray Charlie and Lisa with a “rich, nuanced shading that elevates the film.” Unrated. Available on demand. 90 minutes.