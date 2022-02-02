Niche sports documentaries — especially those focusing on the peculiar, even obsessively risk-taking personalities of the athletes, whether they be mountain climbers or cave divers — have moved into the mainstream in recent years. (See the excellent “Free Solo,” “The Alpinist” and “The Rescue.”) Focusing on the life and career of climber Alex Lowe, who died in an avalanche in 1999, “Torn” would initially seem to be of that ilk, but it takes a different tack. Directed by Lowe’s son Max Lowe, the film’s true subject is the impact that Lowe’s love of climbing had on his surviving family and friends: the filmmaker himself, his two brothers, Lowe’s widow and Lowe’s longtime climbing partner, Conrad Anker. (The film’s title, it seems, alludes to Alex Lowe’s inability to fully reconcile his love of a dangerous sport with the needs of his wife and children. But it also hints at the need for healing.) “Torn” manages to be several things at once: a commemorative retrospective of Lowe’s accomplishments and a deeply personal, often profoundly moving reckoning with all the complicated feelings left in the wake of the climber’s death. It’s a worthy addition to the canon of similarly-themed films about the costs — and the benefits — of pursuing one’s passion at the highest level. Unrated. Available on Disney Plus. Contains mature thematic elements. 92 minutes.