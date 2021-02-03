— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
“A Glitch in the Matrix” is a documentary by Rodney Ascher (“Room 237”) that examines simulation theory: the notion that what we call reality is merely an illusion. Of this “meandering but imaginative” film, IndieWire writes: “If you’re not already one of the die-hards convinced we’re living in a simulation, this movie might actually get you there.” Unrated. At afisilver.afi.com and angelikaanywhere.com.
108 minutes.
A newly married man (Jack O’Connell) wakes up to find that he has lost all memory of his bride (Olivia Cooke) after being stricken by a virus that causes sudden amnesia in the sci-fi romance “Little Fish.” Slant magazine calls the film an “earnest, if at times precious, meditation on memory” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 110 minutes.
The documentary “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity” tells the story of the Dutch graphic artist who died in 1972 and is famous for his puzzle-like,
eye-confounding and
mind-bending prints. The film, according to Art News magazine, offers an “entrancing look at how Escher became so fascinated by mathematics and the magical possibilities of patterns.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In English, Dutch, Italian and German with subtitles. 81 minutes.
In “Night of the Kings,” a new inmate (Koné Bakary) in a “Mad Max”-like African prison is given the unenviable task of regaling the other prisoners — and their ruthless convict boss — with an all-night tale of an outlaw nicknamed “Zama King.” (He will be killed, he is told, when the story ends.) According to the New York Times, director Philippe Lacôte’s film — the official Oscar submission from Ivory Coast — “braids together its struggles for survival to suggest an entire country fighting to emerge.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. French, Dyula and Nouchi with subtitles. 93 minutes.
“Reunion” is a New Zealand psychological horror film about a pregnant woman (Julia Ormond of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”) whose attempt to
reconnect with her estranged mother takes a terrifying turn. Unrated. Available at
afisilver.afi.com. 95 minutes.
From Oscar-nominated documentarian Michèle Ohayon (“Colors Straight Up”), “Strip Down, Rise Up” looks at a group of trauma survivors who have come together to heal through “sensual movement” therapy (or pole dancing). R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language, sexual material and brief graphic nudity. 112 minutes.
“Tribes on the Edge” is a documentary by Céline Cousteau (the granddaughter of the late filmmaker and conservationist Jacques Cousteau) that looks at the survival struggles of an indigenous community in the
Brazilian Amazon. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 77 minutes.
A tragedy exposes the clandestine relationship between two retired women (Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier), who have been secretly in love for decades, in the drama “Two of Us.” Variety calls the often moving film “an affirmation of our universal desire for emotional intimacy and how the right connection can overcome all social and physical limitations.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In French with subtitles. 99 minutes.