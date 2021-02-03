In 2010, ordinary people around the world were invited to film snippets of a single day — July 24 — and upload the results online. That compendium of raw footage, edited into a coherent and unexpectedly moving

95 minutes by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, became the YouTube Original film “Life in a Day.” Ten years later, the creative team (which includes producer Ridley Scott) has done it again, with “Life in a Day 2020.” Shot entirely by amateurs on July 25 of last year — some 340,000 of whom, in 192 countries, submitted bits and pieces of their lives — the poignant and at times transcendent documentary does much more that capture a portrait of a momentous year, although it certainly does that. The pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, political division — all these things, of necessity, are addressed in the film. But, true to its name, which suggests that perhaps all of existence can be expressed, or at least experienced, in a single 24-hour period, the film touches on love and loss, birth and death, triumph and tragedy, sorrow and happiness, as well the not-so-banal minutiae of the everyday. It’s hard to say how or why this little gem of a film — less extraordinary than simply extra ordinary — works, but it has something to do with this: Yes, it serves as a reminder of the vast and wonderful diversity of people on this planet: cultural, economic, political, physical, etc. But more than anything, it is a testament, with the force of a thunderclap, to the things that makes us all the same. Unrated. Available Saturday free on YouTube. Contains brief sensuality, brief smoking and some scenes of conflict.

87 minutes.